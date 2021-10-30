LEE FOWLER: Spotlight of the FA Cup will shine

Lee FOWLER
CONFERENCE CHAMPION AND EX-RADCLIFFE BOSS
IT WILL be a great occasion for AFC Sudbury in front of the live FA Cup cameras against Colchester United on Friday night.
The Step 4 side are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and it’s great to see them get their moment in the spotlight. It’s a great platform for the players and the club.
Plus it’s a derby and we know anything can happen. There’s always one team who sneaks through.
I enjoyed some great runs in the FA Cup. At Forest Green, we were 2-0 up against Derby County before losing late on.
At Kidderminster we got to ...
