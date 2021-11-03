Dave Challinor accepts Stockport County challenge

Dave Challinor says he couldn’t say no to Stockport County after the National League side lured him back into Non-League from Hartlepool United.

The former Hatters defender took Pools into the EFL last season through the play-offs and a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Torquay United.

But the highly-rated former Colwyn Bay and AFC Fylde boss has returned to the National League and ready to be the man to get County back up.

Challinor, who captained the club between 2002 and 2004, told the club’s website: “The chance to return to County and help make Club history was too good an opportunity to miss.

“The excitement surrounding the Club and the investment that has been put into it, on and off the pitch, makes County an incredibly attractive proposition for any manager. This can be seen by the influx of new talent the Club has recruited over the last month, with the likes of Robert Elstone and Bolton Wanderer’s Antoni Sarcevic joining.

“Now is the time to capitalise on this and take the fans on the journey they deserve, making Stockport County a force to be reckoned with and getting back to the Football League. I look forward to being re-united with County fans on Sunday.”

Pick up Sunday’s NLP for more on the big appointment