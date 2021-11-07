Heavy loss at Matlock led to revival for Witton Albion

By Andy Simpson

EVEN before full-time, the humiliation was complete. In the space of 80 minutes, Matlock Town scored nine goals to inflict upon Witton Albion their heaviest defeat in the past half-century.

“It was painful,” reflected Carl Macauley, the Northwich club’s manager. “A result like that haunts you.”

Turns out it can also inspire. Had the season started the morning after that mauling in the Derbyshire mist, Witton would have sat second in the Northern Premier League’s top flight before kick-off at Stalybridge yesterday afternoon.

They have collected 16 points in seven weeks since...