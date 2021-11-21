Get set for a big Shake-up!

Bury’s plight will dictate fan-led review

By David Richardson

POWER TO THE PEOPLE: Bury AFC are likely to be made an example of when the government’s independent fan-led review is published this week

PICTURE: Alamy

BURY AFC chief Phil Young hopes an independent regulator will help other clubs avoid the same fate they did with the government’s independent fan-led review set to be published this week.

The supporter-owned club were formed after Bury FC were kicked out of the Football League in August 2019 under the troubled ownership of Steve Dale.

Tracey Crouch MP has been gathering eviden...