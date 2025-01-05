GO-AHEAD GREENS GETTING ‘GREEDY’

By Andy Mitchell

DEBUTANTS Sutton United had to wait an extra 12 months for a first go on the FA Vase rollercoaster – now they have no intention of getting off before Wembley.

The Greens missed the deadline to enter following promotion to Step 6 in 2023 but made up for lost time by seeing off Stafford Town, AFC Wulfrunians, Tividale and Winsford United this time round to tee up a tantalising round four tie with Step 5 promotion chasers Bourne Town on Saturday.

Joint-boss Liam Burke told The NLP: “I suppose it shows our naivety having come up from Midland League Divisio...