Rochdale 2-2 Spennymoor Town: Spot on! Mighty Moors stun Dale

By Paul Rooney

ROCHDALE 2

Rodney 48, Barlow 55 (pen)

SPENNYMOOR TOWN 2

Shrimpton 51, Rutledge 90+5 SPENNYMOOR WON 5-4ON PENS

WE’RE GOING TO WEMBER-GLEE! Spennymoor’s players can’t hide their delight and, inset, Dale are stunned by Town’s late leveller

PICTURE: Dan Youngs

THE fairytale continues as Spennymoor once again upset the odds with a penalty shoot-out victory over Rochdale to book a Wembley appearance against Aldershot Town next month.

Twice Dale went in front, through Devante Rodney and Aidan Barlow, but both times gutsy Moors hit back with Aidan Rutledge’s timely 95th minute e...