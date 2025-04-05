Andover New Street 0-1 AFC Whyteleafe: Wembley feeling all Whyte for Leafe

By Matthew Nash

ANDOVER NEW STR 0

AFC WHYTELEAFE 1

Bennett 4 AFC WHYTELEAFE WON 4-1ON AGG

CLINICAL: Whyteleafe’s Dan Bennett curls home a free-kick to score the only goal of the gamePICTURE: Garry Griffiths

AFC WHYTELEAFE joint-boss Ennio Gonnella admitted his side did the ‘ugly side’ of the game to reach their first Wembley final.

The Surrey side secured a disciplined 1-0victory at Wessex League promotion hopefuls Andover New Street to complete a 4–1 aggregate win.

Dan Bennett’s fourth-minute free-kick – the midfielder’s third goal over the two legs – killed the tie and there was no...