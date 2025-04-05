Braintree Town 2-1 Barnet: It’s double trouble as Lisbie lads shock Bees

By Tom Norton
BRAINTREE TN 2
Kyrell Lisbie 41, Akinde 90 (pen)
BARNET 1
Stead 36
Braintree Town took a giant step towards securing their National League status by ending Barnet’s 25-game unbeaten run.
Former Bees striker John Akinde’s 90th-minute penalty condemned Dean Brennan’s champions elect to a first league defeat since October.
Kyrell Lisbie had earlier cancelled out Callum Stead’s first-half opener for the Bees.
Victory for the home side leaves them eight points clear of the relegation zone.
Deserved
“Given the nature of the opposition, I think I’d have to say it was my favourite w...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login