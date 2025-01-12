Michael’s masters Martyrs

By Michael Eden

MERTHYR Town are enjoying a renaissance under the stewardship of former Yate Town boss Paul Michael – and he is determined to return them to the level that he believes they belong.

The Martyrs are sitting pretty on the top of the Southern League Premier South table and Michael is delighted with how the players have performed.

“They have been unbelievable this season,” the boss told The NLP. “Since I’ve arrived it’s been a building process, and we are starting to see the results of that.

“We’ve been fortunate that the core of the squad has been consistent for the last couple ...