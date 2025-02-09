Legendary Shoulder was so special

CLASS ACT: Alan Shoulder scores for Newcastle United

BLYTH Spartans legend Alan Shoulder has been described as “a special, special player” following his sad passing this week at the age of 71.

Sholuder made his name in the Northern League with Bishop Auckland before going on to play a part in Spartans’ run to the fifth round of the FA Cup during the 1977/78 season when they saw off the likes of Chesterfield and Stoke City before succumbing to Wrexham in front of a crowd of 42,000 at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

The Magpies’ famous old ground would soon become the striker’s home after his impact at Spartans earned him a £20,000 move to Newcastle – and he went on to forge a much-loved and somewhat unique partnership with European Cup winner Peter Withe.

Shoulder saw out his career with spells at Carlisle United and Hartlepool United before returning to Non-League with Ferryhill Athletic in 1988.

Brief managerial stints with the likes of Crook Town and Willington followed before Shoulder returned to Spartans in May 1988, although his time in charge was ended just five months later after an FA Cup second qualifying round defeat against Runcorn.

However, for lifelong supporter and future Spartans manager Tom Wade, it was Shoulder’s time as a player that will remain close to his heart.

“Alan was a legend and he was someone I loved watching play for Spartans and loved watching him play alongside Peter Withe at Newcastle,” Wade told The NLP.

“He was a special, special player. It’s a sad time for the club and the town because Alan summed up what Blyth is about. He was hard as nails, worked so hard and he was part of a tough side.

“He would get kicked off the park but he would just get up and get on with it. In some ways, he was a bit like a Non-League Kevin Keegan, he had so much ability and attitude. He loved the club and the supporters. I was in awe of him.”

Shoulder actually played an unseen role in another of Spartans’ famous FA Cup runs almost 40 years after he helped the Northumberland club reach the fifth round of the competition.

In Wade’s time as manager of his hometown club, Spartans saw off the likes of Darlington, Leek Town and Altrincham to set up a second round tie with then-League Two side Hartlepool.

The BBC Match of the Day cameras descended on Victoria Park for a Friday night clash under the floodlights and their hopes for an upset were met as a late Jarrett Rivers goal helped Spartans secure another visit to the third round.

Falling back on his experience of some truly historic cup runs, Shoulder delivered an emotional pre-match speech in the away dressing room that Wade revealed will live with him for the rest of his life.

He said: “When he came in and did his speech, we had Alan Shearer in there, an absolute legend of the game, and then Alan Shoulder, who for me was a bigger legend. The speech he gave summed up what Blyth meant to him.

“He was hugely emotional, there were tears in his eyes when he left the dressing room and that is something that will always live with me.”