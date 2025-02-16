QUARTET EYE INAUGURAL GLORY

By Neil Harvey

FOUR clubs are just two matches away from etching their name in the history books as the first ever winner of the inaugural National League Cup.

This week, the draw for the quarter-finals of the new cup competition was made following the completion of the group stage matches.

The competition, which kicked off in October, offers an opportunity for National League players to play regular matches against the best Under 21 teams in the country.

The 16 National League clubs were split into four groups of four with two...