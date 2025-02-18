Barnet vs York City: Adam Hinshelwood wants to ‘reward’ travelling fans with victory

By Harry Whitfield

York City boss Adam Hinshelwood hopes to give the fans making the 191-mile-long trip down south something to cheer about when they take on National League promotion rivals Barnet.

A brace from Ollie Pearce secured a 2-0 victory over Ebbsfleet United at the weekend, as Hinshelwood’s side will be looking to make it four victories in a row when they take on the Bees.

Their opponents are unbeaten in the league in their last 17 matches, but their last defeat came against the Minstermen in the reverse fixture back in October of last year.

After Bailey Hobson’s opener in the first half, goals from Marvin Armstrong, Alex Hunt and Pearce secured a comeback for York.

Challenge

However, Barent are unbeaten at the Hive in all competitions so far this season, a record Hinshelwood was unaware of but stated he would relish the “challenge“.

“Yeah definitely, probably going to need a little bit of luck as well but you know this is all good challenges isn’t it,“ Hinshelwood said in the pre-match press conference.

“I didn’t know that about their home form but you know what a good challenge and what a good thing to have to be able to say that you’ve managed to beat Barnet twice and you’re the first team to beat them at their place would be an amazing thing to say.

“That’s what we’ll be going there to try to do.

“Obviously with that it shows how hard it is going to be.

“They’re not used to losing games, especially at home and we are going to need to be on our A game like you say and that’s our challenge.“

Titanic clash

Barnet leads the way at the top of the National League with 67 points after 32 games, but York has played two games less and is only four points off the league leaders.

A titanic clash awaits and the 41-year-old wants to do it for the travelling away support but also showcase the strength of his side.

He added: “We want to do it for our fans that are going to take the time to come and follow us, getting through a lot of mileage over the next few days.

“We want to reward them with a performance of a high level and you know for ourselves as a group we want to be shown that we can challenge and compete at this top end of the table.“

READ MORE: York City 2-0 Ebbsfleet United: Hot-shot Ollie Pearce is too fierce for Fleet