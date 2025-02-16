LET US PLAY IF WE WANT

By Matt Badcock

AFC FYLDE chairman David Haythornthwaite believes introducing a waiver form to exonerate officials when both clubs are happy to play a game in doubt, will see fewer matches postponed.

The Coasters chief insists it’s time for a debate to come up with “pragmatic and common sense” solutions.

Fylde’s crunch National League clash at Aldershot Town was called off last weekend because of a waterlogged pitch, meaning the near £5,000 forked out on hotel and travel costs had gone to waste.

But Haythornthwaite fears “wokeness” me...