Latest News

LET US PLAY IF WE WANT

on

More in Latest News:

By Matt Badcock

AFC FYLDE chairman David Haythornthwaite believes introducing a waiver form to exonerate officials when both clubs are happy to play a game in doubt, will see fewer matches postponed.
The Coasters chief insists it’s time for a debate to come up with “pragmatic and common sense” solutions.
Fylde’s crunch National League clash at Aldershot Town was called off last weekend because of a waterlogged pitch, meaning the near £5,000 forked out on hotel and travel costs had gone to waste.
But Haythornthwaite fears “wokeness” me...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login