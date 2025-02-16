RESURGENT REYNOLDS REBELLING AT RYLANDS

By Chris Dunlavy

RED HOT: Warrington Rylands are flying

PIC: Jon Hopkins

NEIL Reynolds is relishing being back in control at Warrington Rylands – and says getting sacked by FC United was the best thing that could have happened to him.

The 48-year-old’s six-year reign at Broadhurst Park came to an end in September when he was dismissed by the fan-owned club following a run of one win in eight matches.

Ironically, his final game was a 1-1draw with Rylands, who at the time were bottom of the NPL Premier with just two points to their name.

Within days, Reynolds had ag...