STONES ROLLING FOR NEIL

MIDWEEK ROUND-UP

By Jon Couch

NEIL Gibson hailed the character of his Wealdstone dressing room after watching them turn the tables on relegation rivals Braintree Town to climb out of the drop zone.

Gibson’s Stones built on their victory at Yeovil on Saturday with a 2-1win.

They had to do it the hard way after Matt Robinson gave the Iron a sixth minute lead, but two goals in the space of three second-half minutes overturned the deficit.

A Henry Gray own goal hauled the visitors level before defender Josh Grant sealed the victory which saw the Stones leapfrog Aldershot Town f...