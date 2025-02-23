Phillips pays the price for Coasters form

By Neil Harvey

AFC Fylde are searching for their third manager of the season after axing Kevin Phillips just four months into his reign.

The 51-year-old parted company with the National League strugglers following Tuesday night’s defeat to relegation rivals Boston United.

The former South Shields and Hartlepool United boss leaves the Coasters 22nd in the table and a point from safety after just five wins in his 18 league games since arriving in October.

Tuesday night’s 2-1loss saw second bottom Boston move to within six points of Fylde with two games in hand.

Phillips guided South Shields t...