TRAGIC BASH ACE MOVED BY SUPPORT

By Roger Ware

THANKFUL Jordan Chiedozie says he is “ovewhelmed” by the support he has received since his tragic road accident last month, which he concedes has ended his playing career.

The Bashley midfielder, 30, suffered “life-changing” injuries after the car he was travelling in from a game against Tavistock was involved in a serious incident on the hard shoulder of the M27 at Southampton.

A GoFundMe page has raised over £31,500 from more than 800 different donations and Chiedozie, who is hoping to return home soon, has expressed his gratitude for...