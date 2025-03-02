TRIO SEE RED IN TNS’ CUP SUCCESS

WELSH ROUND-UP

By Rob Cole

REFEREE Aaron Jones issued three red cards after the final whistle in the Nathaniel MG Cup final following an incident between The New Saints manager Craig Harrison and an Aberystwyth Town player.

Harrison had just seen his side win the first of a potential three domestic titles this season with consummate ease. Aramide Jay Oten’s 67th minute goal was scant reward for the dominance displayed by the standard bears of Welsh football.

It was a cup final between the top and bottom teams in the JD Cymru Premier League and grit and guts displayed by Anto...