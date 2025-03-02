SOUTHAM QUIT HELLENIC

STEP 5&6 ROUND-UP

By Robin Jones

SOUTHAM United have folded their first team and pulled out of Hellenic League Division One in which they were bottom of the table.

The Saints failed to notify the league and have now been reported to the Birmingham County FA for alleged non-payment of fines and players registration fees.

The Warwickshire market town club’s record has now been expunged, bringing the number of clubs in the division down to 17.

League chairman Bill Beach said: “It seems that this has happened because of internal wrangling within the club.

“We...