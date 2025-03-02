Hellenic has lost its core

FANS’ FORUM

I NOTE with interest that Southam United have withdrawn from Hellenic League Division One and had their record expunged.

It is worth noting that from the division’s original allocation of 22 clubs, one has been promoted as a result of a team leaving the Premier Division, three have withdrawn and one has folded, leaving just 17 clubs.

When the Hellenic League was formed in 1953, there were 16 clubs, with eight coming from what is now Oxfordshire, two from Berkshire, four from Buckinghamshire, one from Surrey and one from Bedfordshire.

Of the existing 17 clu...