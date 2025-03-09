NLD set to back bid for donors

CAMPAIGN: James Doe

ORGANISERS want to ensure this year’s Non-League Day has a long-lasting benefit – by encouraging people to give blood.

They’ve teamed up with NHS Blood and Transplant and the African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust to raise awareness of the urgent need for more donors.

NLD founder James Doe said: “My right-hand man Francis Duku had been putting off giving blood for years, but did it last year and it turned out that he had a really rare blood type which is really useful for sickle cell disease.

“Others involved give blood too so we thought we’d try to put something in place to get some new donors.

“We launched it last Friday and we want to encourage Non-League fans and people at clubs to register first and foremost – and then try to donate as much as they can.”