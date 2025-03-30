Iron form is a Pitt of alright

By Matt Badcock
STEVE PITT says Braintree Town don’t fear anyone in the National League – but knows a successful bid to beat the drop is far from a done deal yet.
The Iron saw off high-flying York City last weekend just days after defeating play-off chasing Gateshead to bounce back from a tough loss to fellow battlers Boston United.
It extended their run to just two defeats in nine games – including impressive victories over Forest Green Rovers and Eastleigh – and opened up an eight-point gap between een them and the drop zone ahead of the weekend.
Boss Pitt, who took over in December when...
