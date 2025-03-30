Forgetful Ben brings up ton in some style

By Andrew Simpson
EVENTFUL: Stocksbridge Park Steels keeper Ben Townsend
PICTURE: Mike Bayly
LIKE most footballers, Ben Townsend wanted a milestone appearance for his club to be memorable.
As it happens, the goalkeeper’s 100th showing in Stocksbridge Park Steels’ colours last weekend is notable for what he forgot.
“Everything!” he told The NLP with a wry smile. “I was in a mad rush after being at work on Saturday morning, and didn’t pick up my kit bag!”
After travelling by car with teammates to Durham, where the South Yorkshire outfit were scheduled to face fellow play-offs hopefuls Newto...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login