Rivals paired in Euro semis

By Jon Couch

ENGLAND’S two representatives in this year’s Fenix Trophy have been drawn to play each other in the semi-finals.

Holders FC United of Manchester will take on their Northern Premier League neighbours Avro FC on the shores of Lake Iseo, in Italy, on the weekend of May 10 and 11.

The other semi-final sees Berchem Sport, of Belgium, take on Scottish Lowland League side Caledonian Braves.

FC United are looking for their third Fenix Trophy win after adding to their 2022 success with a 4-0victory over Prague Raptors in last year’s final.

The Red Rebels have already beaten Czech side P...