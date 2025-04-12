Devizes to cheer a day in history

By Joanne Moore

INVINCIBLES: Devizes’ 2000 team

TWO years ago, Devizes Town Football Club were in the doldrums, beset with financial problems and an unsettled team.

Now, the Town are celebrating success on and off the pitch with a new sponsorship deal worth £25,000 that will see the Nursteed Road site renamed the Grist Environmental Ground and the club’s first silverware in 25 years following their success in the Wiltshire Senior Cup.

Adam Grist, operational director of Grist Environmental, played for the club’s youth teams and has been impressed with the way that co-chairmen Dan Sloan an...