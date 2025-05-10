Connect with us

DAVID: I LET YOU DOWN

AFC FYLDE are looking for a new manager to steer them to a National League return – after a season that chairman David Haythornthwaite described as his ‘annus horribilis’.
In a lengthy statement to fans, the Coasters chief spoke of the effects of relegation from the National League and revealed that Monday’s home defeat by Barnet was interim manager David Longwell’s last game in charge of the club.
Longwell became the third manager to take over the Mill Farm dugout in February after former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips departed after a disap...

