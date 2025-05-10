Latest News
DAVID: I LET YOU DOWN
FA TROPHY FINAL: Hot Shots see off the Moors to secure Trophy glory
Aldershot Town celebrated their first visit to Wembley in their 99-year history by lifting the Isuzu FA Trophy in front of 18,000 delirious fans.
FA VASE FINAL: Whitstable Town hit back to claim Wembley glory
Ronald Sithole’s extra-time strike won the Isuzu FA Vase for Whitstable Town as they came from behind in an entertaining encounter at Wembley.
DEAN AND HIS TON-UP BEES SIGN OFF IN STYLE
By Jon Couch TITLE-WINNING boss Dean Brennan described Monday’s season climax as “one of his favourite days in football” as champions Barnet achieved their goal of reaching a century of points. Brennan’s champions waltzed to a comfortable 3-0 win against relegated AFC Fylde to finish the season with an incredible...
PIGGOTT’S SO HAPPY TO BE ON RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY
By Chris Dunlavy JOR DROPPER: Jordan Piggott celebrates JORDAN Piggott was so confident that he’d score against Kettering in Monday’s play-off final that he even had his celebration lined up. The Telford utility man netted the Bucks’ second equaliser of the afternoon when he rounded Dan Jezeph in the 71st...