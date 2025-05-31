Isthmian Leagues
If I get Danny, Nicky & Co will follow!
Danny Scopes didn’t really want to go into management when he was offered the chance at Concord Rangers.
Bull charge into Isthmian
Elliot Powell believes Jersey Bulls have the island what it has been “craving” by finally securing promotion to the Isthmian League.
Mitchal & Dean pair up at K’s
The management duo who work together, stick together. That’s what Kingstonian will be hoping after appointing Mitchal Gough and Dean Thomas to succeed Scott Harris, who resigned last month.
Rebel Yellas follow Jamie
Jamie Tompkins has admitted he didn’t want to leave Ascot United but says their “ambitions were no longer aligned”.
Here’s to you, our super Mr Robinson
Isthmian League chairman Nick Robinson admitted he was both thrilled and surprised in equal measure as he was honoured with The Non-League Paper Lifetime Achievement award at the National Game Awards.