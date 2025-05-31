Connect with us

Isthmian Leagues

If I get Danny, Nicky & Co will follow!

Danny Scopes didn’t really want to go into management when he was offered the chance at Concord Rangers.

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY: DANNY SCOPES
By MATT BADCOCK

Persuaded to become player-manager back in 2007, a phonecall from Danny Cowley quickly led to a top management partnership and was the start of a new journey for Scopes.
Since then he’s won four promotions – including taking Aveley from Step 4 to the National League South play-offs – as well as an FA Trophy final at Wembley.
FIRST JOB
Player-manager at Concord Rangers in 2007-08. I was there as a player for a couple of seasons...

