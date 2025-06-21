Fans get behind the 3UP mission

PARTY TIME: Oldham earned the second promotion berth from the National League this season by winning the play-offs PICTURE: Alamy

The National League have received welcome support for their 3UP Campaign from the Football Supporters’ Association.

A motion at the FSA’s Annual General Meeting in Manchester last weekend stated that the FSA should incorporate 3UP into its official policy “to support the growing campaign for three promotion and relegation places between the National League and EFL‘s League Two”.

In practice, this means the FSA will now formally discuss and advocate on the issue with both The Football Association and the English Football League during their regular ‘structured dialogue’ sessions throughout the year.

The FSA will also encourage support from its fan groups in its League One, League Two and National League networks.

A poll of 1,980 FSA members found 93% were in support of the idea with 83% of EFL fans also backing the proposal.

Just over 90% say change would make the system fairer, and enhance the attractiveness of the sporting pyramid.

Under the existing structure, only the National League champions earn automatic promotion to the EFL, with the second to seventh-place teams battling it out through the play-offs.

The National League proposes that three teams be promoted to League Two, as soon as is logistically possible. It feels that this would create a more fluid football pyramid and offer greater opportunities for clubs to progress based on merit.

National League chairman Jack Pearce said: “We welcome the news that the FSA are going to officially back the campaign and look forward to working with them on this issue in the near future.

“We have always enjoyed a collaborative and constructive relationship with the FSA, as we try to with all our football partners – including the EFL.

“At our own recent AGM, we suggested ideas and encouraged proposals for a fan-focused element to the 3UP Campaign at the start of the next season. So naturally, we will include the FSA in any such plans moving forward.

“As I’ve said before, 3UP would mean a fluid football pyramid where teams can win promotion from the bottom to the top fairly. It will give more opportunity to clubs relegated from EFL League 2 to ‘bounce back’.

“Perhaps this is one of the reasons why there seems to be so much support from EFL fans on the issue.”

An FSA spokesman said: “Our members have spoken on the issue of the 3UP campaign, giving it overwhelming support, and we will now work with the game’s stakeholders, as well as our member groups, to lobby for change to the promotion and relegation structure between the EFL and National League.”

The EFL have previously stated they they would be willing to consider changes to the current position on promotion and relegation but that it would need to be part of a broader package of reforms which benefit all levels of the game.

They don’t currently have a vote scheduled on the matter.

● Meanwhile, the National League have announced sportswear brand Errea as its official bench-wear partner.

The multi-year agreement will see Errea provide benchwear and training kit to its 72 member clubs.