National League announces Enterprise Rent-a-Car as title sponsor in landmark multi-year agreement

The National League has today announced a significant new partnership with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, confirming the vehicle rental company as its title sponsor.

The agreement, commencing in June 2025, will see Enterprise take the naming rights to the National League and its three divisions – becoming the Enterprise National League, the Enterprise National League North, and the Enterprise National League South, respectively – marking a major investment in non-league football and community engagement.

The collaboration unites the National League, an organisation steeped in the rich history of English football, with Enterprise, a company already deeply committed to supporting local communities nationwide.

For generations, the National League has served as a vital stepping stone for clubs aspiring to reach the higher echelons of the game, while simultaneously fostering a passionate and dedicated fan base that spans the entire nation.

National League growth

The National League’s enduring appeal is further evidenced by its impressive growth in attendance figures over the past three seasons, demonstrating the loyalty of supporters and the increasing excitement surrounding the competition.

Week after week, grounds across the country welcome fans who are united by their shared love for their local teams and the captivating drama of non-league football, showcased most recently at the National League Promotion Final in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley Stadium.

The new multi-year agreement represents an exciting opportunity for Enterprise to further its long-standing commitment to supporting local communities nationwide.

By aligning with the National League, Enterprise will gain visibility across a passionate and engaged audience, reinforcing its position as a trusted and community-focused brand.

Enterprise will also explore opportunities to provide practical support to clubs, fans and their communities by leveraging its extensive network of more than 450 branches in the UK and its wider range of vehicles.

Significant partnership

Jack Pearce, National League Chairman, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Enterprise as our new headline sponsor.

“This is a significant partnership for the National League and a testament to the growing strength and appeal of our competition.

“Enterprise shares our deep-rooted commitment to communities, and its support will be invaluable in helping our clubs to thrive.”

Kyle Sanborn, Vice President Global Brand Strategy & Marketing Activation, Enterprise Mobility, said: “Enterprise is incredibly proud to be partnering with the National League.

“We recognise the vital role these clubs play in their local communities and the passion they inspire in fans nationwide.

“This sponsorship provides a fantastic platform for us to demonstrate our commitment to supporting these communities and explore innovative ways to provide mobility solutions for both the clubs and their dedicated supporters. We look forward to a successful and impactful partnership.”