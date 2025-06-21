Latest News
OAKS SECURE FUNDING FOR £1.8M COMMUNITY PAVILION
More in Latest News
-
Gibraltar ace is a rock for Marc
DORKING Wanderers boss Marc White has made Gibraltar international Louis Annesley his first signing of the summer. Centre-back Annesley, 25, joins from National League side Braintree Town and arrives with experience at the likes of Woking, Barnet, and Dundalk in Ireland. With 51 Gibraltar caps to his name, Anneseley becomes...
-
Penn so proud to capture Kyle
HALESOWEN Town boss Russ Penn admits even he was surprised to lure back Kyle Finn for a Yeltz return. The Irish midfielder is back at The Grove after spending three years taking Tamworth from Step 3 into the National League. A former Coventry City youth, Finn, 26, featured in Hereford’s...
-
TOWN TAKE LEAP IN CLUB HISTORY
By Jon Couch CAMBERLEY Town have paid homage to their proud history in launching their new club crest – inspired by a racehorse from over 100 years ago! Club archives suggest the name of their Krooner Park home derives from a four-year-old race horse called Krooner who, on Friday July...
-
DON’T BE SAD, BE GRATEFUL!
Steve HILL HILLY’S AWAY DAYS Burke’s gone”. Two words on my phone that transformed a normal Thursday evening into a JFK moment. Unlike the dead Kennedy, we knew the bullet was coming – it was just a question of when and where. As I replied to my son’s brief but...