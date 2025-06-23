Salisbury FC welcomes new investor to the Ray Mac

Salisbury FC’s board of directors and shareholders have welcomed a new investor to the Ray Mac, which will lead to a change of ownership at the club, subject to FA and National League approval.

New investment was announced in an open letter released to their supporters yesterday morning (22nd June) via the club’s website.

In the letter, the current board and shareholders outlined their reasoning and some of the processes undertaken to select and vet the new investor.

The decision comes after the board of directors concluded that they had reached the limit of what they could achieve at the current level of the game Salisbury has now reached.

Investment

The club finished the last season just one point above the relegation zone in National League South, the second tier of English non-league football, following a successful promotion campaign the previous term.

The board realised that competing at this level of football required a new level of investment and resourcing.

Rather than allowing the club to stagnate or fall backwards, they would begin the process of finding new investors.

Multiple options were explored, both locally, nationally, and internationally, with an extensive amount of research carried out, utilising respected third-party organisations to introduce prospective investors to the club.

Salisbury FC Chairman, Ian Hammond, said: “We appreciated that the cost of running the club successfully in the National League South or, above, is far greater than running the club in the Southern League.

“We don’t want to go back down there. We could not support Brian with a decent budget that he could be really satisfied with, that would enable him to develop the club going forward.

“What really matters for us is to generate a sustainable club for Salisbury. Which has every opportunity to move forward rather than move backward. We couldn’t have done it without new investment.

“It’s not just a question of a one-off gift going into the bank account of the club. Long term sustainability is what really matters for the club.

“Therefore, a new style of investment is absolutely necessary to carry the club forward into the future.”

Ambitions

One of those third parties, Alexander Jarvis, Founder of Blackbridge Sports LLC, introduced the board to Ali Alhamad, a Kuwaiti entrepreneur, technologist, and lifelong learner with a proven track record of success across industries ranging from manufacturing and real estate to blockchain and cryptocurrency.

A PhD candidate and Oxford-certified Blockchain Strategist, Mr Alhamad brings both business acumen and forward-thinking innovation to every venture.

Since their first meeting, the current directors were impressed with Mr Alhamad’s knowledge of the English game, as well as his expertise on Salisbury FC and the National League South.

They were also buoyed by his ambitions for the club, both on and off the field, looking to build the club sustainably, protect its values, and unlock new opportunities for growth and success.

Conversations continued over several months, and the process culminated in a board meeting held on Tuesday, 17th June, to confirm the deal after an extensive due diligence process carried out by the club’s lawyers in conjunction with the FA and the National League.

The football club have arranged a Fans’ Forum event, allowing the club’s supporters to pose their questions to Mr Alhamad as well as the board of directors.

Delighted

The takeover will see an increase in the budget that Salisbury manager Brian Dutton has at his disposal as he builds a new squad and looks to improve on last season’s finish in the upcoming National League South season.

Brian Dutton welcomed the deal: “I am absolutely delighted that Ali has come on board. Last season, I mentioned a couple of times that the football club needed to find fresh investment in order to be competitive at the level.

“The Chairman, Ian Hammond, and his family have been outstanding custodians of this football club, and we’ve all been incredibly lucky to have had their commitment over recent years.

“Ian was the perfect Chairman a manager could ask for, allowing me to do what I was good at without interference, backing me all the way.

“But it was unsustainable and unfair to keep asking Ian to foot the bill alone for all these years.

“Ali brings excitement, enthusiasm and a renewed feeling of hope to Salisbury FC. Having had several meetings with him, I’m filled with confidence that the club will reach its full potential.

“Obviously there will be apprehension going into the unknown, but nothing in life was ever achieved without risk.

“From a manager’s point of view, it is the right time for the football club to be taken in a new direction.

“I look forward to working with Ali, bringing onboard his fresh perspective, and building a club that can look to carve an exciting and successful path into the next season and beyond.

“Finally, a huge thank you to everyone who’s worked incredibly hard behind the scenes to achieve this outcome.”

Potential

Mr Alhamad said there were multiple reasons for wanting to invest in the Wiltshire-based club but sees a considerable amount of potential, with an opportunity to build on the fantastic work done by those who helped bring football back to the Ray Mac in 2015 along with the current board of directors.

He said: “I’m honoured to take this important step with Salisbury FC and join a club with such a proud history and loyal fan base.

“From my very first visit, I felt a deep connection with the city, the people, and the potential that lies ahead.

“I come into this role not just as an investor, but as someone who truly wants to contribute to the club’s growth on and off the field.

“I believe in building a sustainable football culture that invests in youth, strengthens our ties with the local community, and creates a winning environment with strong values at its core.

“This is just the beginning. I look forward to working closely with everyone at the club and supporting our journey together, every step of the way.”

Supporters can meet and pose their questions to Mr Alhamad at 7pm during the Fans’ Forum event at the club’s Raymond McEnhill Stadium on Monday, 23rd June.

The club have also confirmed that those unable to attend the meeting will be able to watch a live stream on the club’s social media channels.

