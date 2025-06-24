Tahvon Campbell the first through the door in Prabhu Srinivasan’s Yeovil Town era

Tahvon Campbell has returned to National League side Yeovil Town as the first signing of the Prabhu Srinivasan era.

The striker, who previously had two brief loan spells with the Glovers in 2016 and 2017, is the first through the door since the club’s takeover.

Campbell will make his return to Huish Park following the expiry of his contract at Solihull Moors.

The 28-year-old missed most of last season due to injury but still played a crucial role in the Moors’ run to the 2024 play-off final, scoring nine goals in 19 appearances.

Tahvon Campbell made 36 appearances across two loan spells with Yeovil Town PICTURE: Alamy

Good memories

Unfortunately, he experienced heartbreak at Wembley as Bromley clinched victory on penalties.

A former West Bromwich Albion academy player, Campbell told the club’s social media on Monday: “I am buzzing to be back – it’s bringing back good memories.”

“When I came here before that was my first Football League loan and it was challenging, and I think since then I am a totally different player, I know my strengths and I am confident in what I can do.

“I think it will be exciting for me to show the fans how I have matured.

“It feels familiar to me and the fans here were awesome the first time I was here and I can just imagine how it is going to be at the start of the season and in the pre-season games.

“I am excited to play in front of big crowds.

“I think at this level anyone can be in the top seven and anyone can challenge for the play-offs, so I think you have got the right mentality you can go for that.”

Manager Mark Cooper added: “We’re really pleased to bring Tahv back to Yeovil.

“He’s matured as a player since his first spell here, and he gives us an exciting option in the final third.

“His pace and movement will cause problems for defenders.”

