Mark Carruthers: Paying tribute to the late Curtis Coppen

How can you describe Curtis Coppen when so many fitting words have been spoken in recent days?

A stalwart of the North East Non-League scene, the North Shields defender passed away at the age of just 30 last Sunday, and the reaction that followed tells you all you need to know about one of the most genuine people you could meet.

A passionate football man, a tough as teak defender, but more than anything a much-loved team-mate and a loyal friend to the many that knew him.

Although he played for the likes of Newcastle Blue Star, Morpeth Town, Ashington and Seaham Red Star throughout his career, his beloved North Shields were the club Coppen became synonymous with and there was no person more proud to wear the red of the Robins.

In a heartbreaking statement released on Monday night, the Robins cut through their grief to deliver the perfectly poignant assessment of Coppen, describing him as “a valued member of our team, positively impacting the lives of those around him” and stating “his dedication, professionalism, and kind spirit was second to none.”

Paying Tribute

Current and former team-mates and coaches, rival clubs and supporters from across the North East non-league scene expressed their own feelings and admiration for the defender and every single one of them was heartfelt and deep-rooted in warmth.

Some have spoken about the thought of walking into North Shields’ Daren Persson Stadium and being shaken by the thought of not seeing Curtis and seeing an empty seat in the dressing room.

Some opposing strikers spoke of the titanic on-pitch battles that became a regular feature throughout his career and of his ability and attitude towards the game.

It should not be forgotten Curtis was the only Step Five player to take part in the inaugural Jamie Vardy ‘V9′ academy on the back of a stunning season for North Shields in 2017 as he took his place alongside a number of players that would go on to shine in the EFL over the following years.

Personally, I believe focusing only on his on-field ability tells just a small part of his story.

Off the Field

Having got to know Curtis personally throughout his career, I can say that rarely have I met just an open and honest person and someone who was willing to allow his feelings to be shown in a way few others could.

Back in 2019, he opened up on his mental health during one of the bravest interviews I’ve witnessed for a piece for North East newspapers, The Chronicle, The Journal and Sunday Sun.

After volunteering to speak out and approaching me to conduct the article with him, Curtis spoke of his struggles over previous seasons and a need to rediscover his love for the game, which, of course, he did in some style over the seasons that followed.

Hearing him speak about a difficult subject so candidly only increased my admiration for him and the same can be said for the majority of people as his comments struck a chord with people across the North East non-league scene.

Since then, meeting Curtis on match day was always a welcome occurrence.

Always smiling ahead of the game, willing to not take himself too seriously and join in the usual banter, he was a joy to be around.

On the Pitch

Come game time, he was fiercely competitive, professional and completely focused on what was asked of him by his manager and coaches.

He was demanding of those around him as he transformed into a leader in every sense of the word.

The thought of not seeing him in the red of North Shields, not seeing him flying into a tackle or wrestling with a striker or receiving a warm welcome from him leaves a hole in many of our hearts.

There are no words that can do justice to what he leaves behind – so perhaps it is fitting to leave the final words to the man himself and to deliver a message he gave to North Shields team-mate Nick Cassidy just a week ago.

“Appreciate life more.” Never has a truer word been spoken.

Rest in peace, Curtis. You will never be forgotten.

By Mark Carruthers

