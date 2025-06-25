Connect with us

Aldershot Town

Aldershot Town: Shots secure promising Welsh striker Kiban Rai

Aldershot Town have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of exciting Welsh forward Kiban Rai.

Kiban Rai grabs his first goal for Newport County with an equaliser against Premier League Brentford in the Carabao Cup PICTURE: Alamy

The former Newport County prospect arrives at the EBB Stadium eager to make his mark in the and strengthen the Shots’ attacking line.

Rai made his senior debut for Newport at just 17-years-old in a League Two clash against Salford City in 2023.

Since then, he has gone on to make 30 appearances for the club.

Exciting prospect

He also became the first player of Nepalese descent to sign a professional contract in the .

In January last year, the 20-year-old joined on loan.

Although his spell was unfortunately cut short by injury, he nevertheless contributed to their successful Premier South title-winning campaign.

Manager Tommy Widdrington shared his excitement about the signing via the club’s website, saying: “Kiban is first and foremost a really exciting prospect.”

“Having played in The EFL as a teenager tells you the quality is in there and having met and chatted with him, I feel we can provide him with the kind of platform his skill set requires.”

“I understand there will be conjecture connecting Kiban with the Aldershot connections with the Nepalese community but, as I explained to Kiban himself, he is here on merit and we are looking forward to working with him because of his ability.”

Talented

Head of Recruitment Jamie Hedges added: “We’re delighted to get Kiban sorted.

“He’s a very talented player who’s dipped his toe into the EFL at a young age and been in and around it for 2/3 years.”

“We both now feel that we could be the right environment to push his career on.

“He’s an energetic, exciting footballer who wants to be positive and take players on and hopefully score and assist goals!”

In other news, have secured striker Sonny Fish on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old left Crawley Town in May, having made just four appearances for the EFL side.

Fish joins the Gulls in the as they aim to bounce back from last season’s disappointing play-off exit.

