The Big Interview: Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson

THE BIG INTERVIEW

Owner issues are nothing new– positivity is the key

By CHRIS DUNLAVY

BRING IT ON! New boss Simon Grayson says he is relishing the challenge of rebuilding Hartlepool United

PICTURE: Alamy

SIMON Grayson is no mug. After 784 games, four promotions and an abundance of boardroom drama, he knows exactly what he’s walked into at Hartlepool United.

“I’m not wet behind the ears,” says the 55-year-old, whose appointment last month came against a backdrop of internal turmoil that has seen unpopular owner Raj Singh accused of reneging on a deal to sell the club to local businessw...