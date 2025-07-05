Latest News
Just do it! Morecambe fans urge owner to complete promised sale now
Morecambe fans have a simple message for owner Jason Whittingham ahead of tomorrow’s intended sale of the crisis-hit club: Get it done.
More in Latest News
Josef Yarney joins Macclesfield as first signing under new boss John Rooney
Josef Yarney has become the first signing of the John Rooney era at Macclesfield, as the former Boreham Wood defender pens a deal with the National League North side.
Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain makes Truro City move permanent – it feels like home
Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain says he’s “delighted” to finally call Truro City home after the right-back signed a permanent two-year deal with the newly promoted National League side.
The Big Interview: Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson
Simon Grayson is no mug. After 784 games, four promotions and an abundance of boardroom drama, he knows exactly what he’s walked into at Hartlepool United.
Ang schtum on Carroll talk
Angelo Harrop says Chelmsford City’s big summer rebuild is on the right course – but is remaining tight-lipped on rumours they are eyeing a sensational swoop for former England striker Andy Carroll.