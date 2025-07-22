Morecambe give green light to AFC Fylde friendly with assurances first-team will feature

Morecambe FC have confirmed that this weekend’s friendly at AFC Fylde will go ahead as scheduled, with assurances that a full first-team squad will be fielded.

Despite the cancellation of Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Barrow AFC, this Saturday’s fixture against the Coasters looks set to go ahead as planned, barring any late developments to the ownership saga.

Morecambe are yet to play at home this pre-season, with their last three outings – including last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Marine – all taking place away from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

According to a statement from the Shrimps Trust on Monday, the Barrow match was called off after the players “as a group” decided “not to play until the club’s ownership situation is resolved”.

WATCH NON-LEAGUE PAPER GOALMOUTH HERE

Confirmation

However, the club confirmed via X that the away trip to Mill Farm will go ahead as planned, stating: “We can confirm that our pre-season friendly against AFC Fylde will go ahead as planned this coming Saturday.”

Before the confirmation, Morecambe boss Derek Adams revealed that the players are continuing to prepare professionally despite the uncertainty surrounding the club.

“The players are not on strike and they all trained today at the training ground,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“Their professionalism has been magnificent during this difficult time.

“We all want this situation to be resolved and the best outcome for Morecambe Football Club.”

In a statement of their own, Flyde revealed the communication between the two sides.

AFC Fylde were relegated to the National League North last season PICTURE: Alamy

Contact

It read: ”The club have been in regular contact with Morecambe Football Club as we seek confirmation that our fixture will go ahead as originally scheduled.

”We have received assurances that Morecambe will be able to fulfil the fixture and will be able to field a first-team squad.

”On that basis, the club would like to confidently say that the fixture will go ahead as planned, and encourage supporters to continue buying tickets both in person and online as we prepare for a crucial weekend of preparation ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

”Of course, if the situation at Morecambe Football Club changes, we will communicate with supporters as soon as possible regarding our fixture on Saturday, 26th July.

”We join the rest of the footballing community in hoping Morecambe’s difficult situation is resolved in the coming days, and we look forward to welcoming them to Mill Farm this weekend.

”Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

READ MORE: Morecambe: Shrimps Trust blasts “false promise” as ownership crisis continues to drag on