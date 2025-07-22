Which Non-League fixtures are on this week?

Competitive Non-League football is back this week, with Steps 5 and 6 kicking off amid a flurry of pre-season action elsewhere.

While clubs higher up the pyramid continue fine-tuning in pre-season, teams lower down the football pyramid are ready to get down to business with a full programme of competitive fixtures.

From Friday night clashes to Saturday’s stacked schedule, it’s the real thing at last.

The NLP showcases what’s in store…

Friday July 25

Ko 7.45pm unless stated

Eastern Counties League Division One South:

Cannons Wood v Brimsdown, Lymore Gardens v Hoddesdon Town.

Essex Senior League Premier Division:

West Essex v Romford, White Ensign v Soul Tower Hamlets.

Northern Counties East League Division One:

Maltby Main v Doncaster City.

Northern League Division Two:

Darlington Town v Billingham Synthonia, Prudhoe YC Seniors v Sunderland RCA.

United Counties League Premier Division South:

Coventry United v Aylestone Park.

The FA Vase reigning champions Whitstable Town begin their SCEFL Premier Division campaign at home to Punjab United.

Saturday July 26

Ko 3pm unless stated

Eastern Counties League Premier Division:

Cornard United v Dereham Town, Ely City v Harleston Town, Fakenham Town v Stowmarket Town, Great Yarmouth Town v Lakenheath, Hadleigh United v Heacham, Soham Town Rangers v Kirkley & Pakefield, Woodbridge Town v Thetford Town.

Eastern Counties League Division One North:

AFC Sudbury v Gorleston Res, Diss Town v FC Clacton, Dussindale & Hellesdon v Long Melford, FC Peterborough v Stanway Pegasus, Halesworth Town v Wivenhoe Town, Haverhill Borough v Framlingham Town, Holbeach United v Needham Market Res, Whittlesey Athletic v Leiston U23, Wroxham Res v FC Parson Drove.

Eastern Counties League Division One South:

Burnham Ramblers v Basildon Town, Coggeshall Town v Enfield Borough, FC Baresi v Barkingside, FC Romania v Clapton Community, May & Baker v Rayleigh Town, Newbury Forest v Stansted, NW London v Hutton, Southend Manor v AS London.

Essex Senior League Premier Division:

Barking v Basildon United, Benfleet v Frenford, Great Wakering Rovers v Harwich & Parkeston, Hackney Wick v Woodford Town, Halstead Town v Sporting Bengal United, Ilford v Buckhurst Hill, Little Oakley v Athletic Newham, Saffron Walden Town v Hullbridge Sports.

North West Counties League Premier Division:

AFC Liverpool v Irlam, Burscough v Abbey Hey, Chadderton v Charnock Richard, Cheadle Town v Barnoldswick Town, Euxton Villa v Prestwich Heys, Glossop North End v City of Liverpool, Longridge Town v FC St Helens, Padiham v Wythenshawe, Ramsbottom United v Atherton LR, South Liverpool v Stockport Town, West Didsbury & Chorlton v Pilkington, FC Isle of Man v Litherland REMYCA (ko 6pm).

North West Counties League Division One North:

Colne v Ashton Town, Daisy Hill v Ashton Athletic, Darwen FC v Thornton Cleveleys, Droylsden v AFC Blackpool, Holker OB v Nelson, Maghull v Squires Gate, Maine Road v Garstang, Steeton v Fulwood Amateurs

North West Counties League Division One South:

Allscott Heath v Cheadle Heath Nomads, Ashville v Wolverhampton Casuals, Barnton v Haughmond, Foley Meir v Telford Town, New Mills v Alsager Town, Runcorn Town v Market Drayton Town, Shawbury United v Cammell Laird, Stafford Town v Eccleshall, Wolverhampton SC v Stockport Georgians.

Northern Counties East League Premier Division:

Barton Town v Rossington Main, Bottesford Town v Eccleshill United, Frickley Athletic v Albion Sports, Golcar United v Campion, Knaresborough Town v Horbury Town, Liversedge v Sheffield, Parkgate v Pickering Town, Penistone Church v Handsworth, Tadcaster Albion v Beverley Town, Thackley v Wombwell Town.

Northern Counties East League Division One:

Armthorpe Welfare v Brigg Town, Athersley Recreation v Club Thorne Colliery, Dearne & District v Selby Town, Glasshoughton Welfare v Wakefield AFC, Harrogate Railway v Worsborough Bridge, Ilkley Town v Crowle Colts, Nostell MW v Winterton Rangers, Route One Rovers v Leeds UFCA, South Leeds v Goole AFC.

Northern League Division One:

Birtley Town v Thornaby, Boro Rangers v Horden CW, Carlisle City v Shildon, Easington Colliery v Guisborough Town, Kendal Town v Newcastle Benfield, Newcastle Blue Star v Whitley Bay, North Shields v Whickham, Northallerton Town v Crook Town, West Allotment Celtic v Marske United, West Auckland Town v Penrith.

Northern League Division Two:

AFC Newbiggin v Park View AFC, Billingham Town v Newcastle University, Chester-le-Street v Yarm & Eaglescliffe, Durham United v Boldon CA, FC Hartlepool v Ryton & Crawcrook, Grangetown Boys Club v Esh Winning, Jarrow v Alnwick Town, Sunderland West End v Seaham Red Star, Tow Law Town v Redcar Town.

Southern Counties East League Premier Division:

Corinthian v Hythe Town, Hollands & Blair v Phoenix Sports, Holmesdale v Bearsted, Kennington v Glebe, Larkfield & New Hythe v Erith & Belvedere, Stansfeld v Snodland Town, Sutton Athletic v Faversham Strike Force, Tunbridge Wells v Fisher, Whitstable Town v Punjab United.

Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division:

AFC Welwyn v Arlesey Town, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos v Harlow Town, Baldock Town v Colney Heath, Cockfosters v Crawley Green, Dunstable Town v Haringey Borough, Harpenden Town v Kempston Rovers, Kings Langley v Wormley Rovers, Potton United v Tring Athletic, Risborough Rangers v Biggleswade United, Sawbridgeworth Town v Winslow United.

Spartan South Midlands League Division One:

Belstone v Desborough Town, Buckingham FC v Royston Town Res, Huntingdon Town v Ampthill Town, Langford v Cranfield United, Letchworth Garden City Eagles v Irchester United, London Colney v New Bradwell St Peter, Rushden & Higham v Everett Rovers, Shefford Town & Campton v Leighton Town Res, Stotfold Res v Wellingborough Whitworth.

United Counties League Premier Division North:

AFC Mansfield v Harrowby United, Boston Town v Heanor Town, Clay Cross Town v Wisbech Town, Deeping Rangers v Ashby Ivanhoe, Eastwood CFC v Newark & Sherwood, Grantham Town v Belper United, Gresley Rovers v Sherwood Colliery (ko 11.30am), Hucknall Town v Blackstones, Melton Town v Kimberley MW.

United Counties League Premier Division South:

Atherstone Town v Godmanchester Rovers, Bugbrooke St Michaels v Histon, Daventry Town v Hinckley AFC (ko 7pm), Easington Sports v Eynesbury Rovers, Leicester Nirvana v Northampton Sileby Rangers, March Town United v Lutterworth Town, Moulton v GNG Oadby Town, Newport Pagnell Town v Nuneaton Town, Yaxley v Northampton ON Chenecks.

United Counties League Division One:

Clipstone v Holwell Sports, Dronfield Town v Coalville Town, Dunkirk v Retford, FCV Grace Dieu v Shirebrook Town (ko 2,45pm), Gedling MW v Rainworth MW, Radford v Staveley MW, Retford United v Pinxton, Sandiacre Town v Pinchbeck United, Sleaford Town v Swallownest, South Normanton Athletic v Stapleford Town, Southwell City v Clifton All Whites.

Western League Premier Division:

AFC St Austell v Ivybridge Town, Bridgwater United v St Blazey, Buckland Athletic v Newquay, Clevedon Town v Sidmouth Town, Helston Athletic v Wellington, Oldland Abbotonians v Saltash United, Paulton Rovers v Barnstaple Town, Shepton Mallet v Nailsea & Tickenham, Street v Brislington, Torpoint Athletic v Bradford Town.

Sunday July 27

Ko 3pm unless stated

Northern Counties East League Division One:

Louth Town v Appleby Frodingham.

United Counties League Premier Division North:

Skegness Town v Newark Town (ko 12pm).

Wessex League Charity Cup:

AFC Portchester v Hamble Club.

