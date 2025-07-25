Graham Edwards Memorial Trophy Final Preview – Llanymynech vs West Felton

A long-running popular local charity football tournament based in Gobowen near Oswestry which raises money for Leukaemia Research, is set for an exciting climax on Sunday with the finalists confirmed earlier in the week.

The Graham Edwards Memorial Trophy is named in memory of a young footballer from Gobowen who sadly died of Leukaemia aged just 21 in 1974, just 6 weeks after being diagnosed.

The tournament was set up in 1975 and up to the end of last year’s tournament, a grand total of £189,000 had been raised for Leukaemia Research.

Semi-Final One

The first semi final between Group A winners Whitchurch Alport 1946 and Group B runners up Llanymynech on Tuesday (22nd July) saw Llanymynech eventually win 3-2.

Chris Owen put Whitchurch ahead in the 9th minute and after Matty Jones had equalised with a penalty in the 13th minute, Macauley Clifton put Whitchurch 2-1 up in the 36th minute.

However, Llanymynech refused to lie down and they equalised a second time through Chris Aitken in the 38th minute to take the teams level into the break.

Matt Lloyd scored what proved to be Llanymynech’s winner in the 69th minute but the match ended on a sour note for Whitchurch when half time sub Sam Willett was sent off for 2 yellow cards in the space of a few seconds in the 4th minute of added time at the end.

Semi-Final Two

The second semi final on Thursday (24th July) between Group B winners West Felton and Group A runners up Ellesmere United saw West Felton win 2-1.

Adam Oliver got West Felton off to a flying start in just the 3rd minute before Logan Richards made it 2-0 in the 76th minute.

However, Harry Plumb pulled a goal back for Ellesmere in the 79th minute to give them hope but West Felton hung on to secure their place in the final.

The final of the main tournament has a 3.00pm kick off but there is also the Graham Edwards Memorial Junior tournament for Under 12s, which takes place on the bottom pitch.

Randlay Colts from Telford play Llanymynech in the first semi final at 1.00pm before Chirk play Oswestry Lions in the other semi final at 1.40pm.

The 3rd place play-off starts at 2.30pm before the final at 3.20pm.

As well as the football, there is also an outside bar and a barbecue available with the proceeds from that also going towards the money raised from the tournament.

All of the matches take place at Gobowen Playing Field, which is on the B5069 St Martins Road in Gobowen and all the money raised from the tournament goes to Leukaemia Research.

The attendances for the tournament have been down on last year so the organisers are asking for people to turn out in force to help boost the total of money raised this year.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The B5069 St Martins Road in Gobowen is unfortunately completely closed to all traffic between the junction of Ferndale Crescent and School Lane due to water main works, which means there is no direct access from the roundabout in the middle of Gobowen.

There is a diversion in operation which means any northbound traffic from the roundabout in the middle of Gobowen is diverted via the A5 Gobowen bypass northbound till the Gledrid Island at the junction with the B5070 (signed B5070 St Martins).

Follow this road towards St Martins till the mini roundabout at the junction with the B5069 with St Martins School on your left, then turn right onto the B5069 towards Gobowen.

For supporters travelling from the Chirk/Wrexham direction, turn left at the Gledrid Island onto the B5070 towards St Martins (signed B5070 St Martins), then as above.

There is parking available, which can be accessed via turning left just after the ground into Fernhill Lane and through the gate at the bottom of this road. There will be a traffic management system in operation so drivers are asked to follow the stewards’ instructions.