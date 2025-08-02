Connect with us

Shade earns his place in the limelight

Eastleigh star Tyrese Shade has completed a move to League One side Burton Albion in a club-record move.
The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the National League’s most exciting players outside of the EFL after a season which yielded 14 goals and eight assists.
The Spitfires revealed on Tuesday they had reluctantly accepted an offer from an EFL club following a summer of mounting interest with Shade later given permission to discuss personal terms with the Brewers.
It represents a key blow for Kelvin Davis’ side just a week before the start of the new season.
Shade arrived at the Silverlake...

