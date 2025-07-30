Morecambe on the brink as more first team players depart and football operations cease

Morecambe FC’s crisis has deepened further after a second joint statement from Panjab Warriors and others confirmed that football operations have now halted, alongside further first-team departures this week.

Panjab Warriors, the Shrimps Trust, minority shareholders represented by Wright & Lord Solicitors, and Lizzi Collinge MP issued a joint statement on Tuesday, confirming that the global sports investment was ready, willing, and able to complete the purchase of the club immediately.

The statement added that the necessary funds to clear outstanding wages and urgent liabilities were available, enabling the club to prepare for the new season and allowing the National League to lift its suspension and embargo.

It concluded that the National League had been informed of the proposed deal and is prepared to sanction it as soon as the sale is completed.

WATCH NON-LEAGUE PAPER GOALMOUTH HERE

Anguish

However, in another subsequent joint statement, the parties revealed that the club continues to face mounting debts and has now suspended football operations, as well as incurring a number of increasing first-team departures.

The full statement read: “Following our first statement yesterday in which it was advised that Panjab Warriors were still willing and able to proceed with the purchase immediately, we can confirm that this has not completed yet.

“As each day passes, the debts of the club are mounting, with wages now outstanding at over

£316,000, and further significant debts that need to be paid to ensure survival of the Club, which

Panjab Warriors have already committed to pay within hours of completion with Bond Group.

“In further developments today, the first team have had to stop all football operations as the

required insurance which was in place has now lapsed as payment has not been made.

“As a result of this escalating situation, more first team players have left the Club, with further players set to leave by the end of this week.

“Finally, it must be pointed out that this is a desperate time which is affecting all staff at the Club,

both financially and their own personal well-being.

“Many staff have had no option but to resign and seek opportunities elsewhere, whilst others are still hoping that a deal can be completed.

“We stand together with each and every one of them and appreciate the difficult decisions they are

having to take whilst the future of the Club hangs in the balance.

“We implore Bond Group to complete the sale of the Club immediately so that this anguish can be

ended and the Club can look to a brighter future under Panjab Warriors.”

READ MORE: Morecambe suspended from Enterprise National League amid escalating financial crisis