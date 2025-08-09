Isthmian Leagues
Waters’ pride at rise of Leafe
Kelly Waters says AFC Whyteleafe are not expecting everything their own way after the “fiasco” of their belated promotion to Pitching In Isthmian South East.
HASSOCKS 3 HERNE BAY 2
DIV 1 SOUTH EAST By John Bathurst ■ A LAST-MINUTE breakaway goal by Alex Fair grabbed all three points for the league’s new boys. As expected Hassocks started strongly but it was the visitors who struck first thanks to powerful volley by Kamani McFarlane. The lead lasted eight minutes before...
BULLS STEP UP TO THE PLATE
DIV 1 SOUTH EAST By Alan Anstice MARGATE 1 Blackman 48 JERSEY BULLS 1 Barlow 28 JERSEY Bulls playing in their first ever Step 4 match earned a creditable draw. Tom Derry nearly got his side off to a great side when he charged down a Jersey defender’s clearance –...
THREE BRIDGES 5 EASTBOURNE TN 0
DIV 1 SOUTH EAST By Alf Blackler ■ A COMFORTABLE win in the end for Bridges, but Eastbourne’s cause was hardly helped by two bookings for Lucas Rodrigues in the space of four minutes. Reece Hallard’s hat-trick made him an easy choice for star player, although there was a fine...
BEDFONT SPORTS 3 KINGSTONIAN 2
DIV 1 S CENTRAL By Maggie Jordan ■ THESE two teams meet again in the FA Cup next weekend and they’ll be hard pushed to provide a more dramatic conclusion than this one. Bedfont trailed 2-1 with five minutes left before Jude Jakes-McKay rounded visiting goalkeeper Liam Allen to haul...