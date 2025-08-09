Latest News
BADGERS ENSURE IT’S WORTH WAIT
More in Latest News
Jim’s so sad for Shrimps
Morecambe legend Jim Bentley has spoken of his heartbreak at the crisis engulfing the stricken National League side.
Brackley Town 1-0 Eastleigh: Byrne fires Saints to win
Brackley Town opened their National League account with a deserved win over Eastleigh courtesy of Shane Byrne’s first half penalty.
Departing ace White pleads for Morecambe sale
Tom White has called on Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham to ‘do the right thing’ and complete a deal to sell the National League crisis club – as the popular midfielder joined Boreham Wood.
FA Cup Factfile: Host of clubs hoping to create own history
Sixty-one of the 272 clubs in this season’s FA Cup Preliminary Round will either equal or set their best Cup run with a victory including five debut clubs.