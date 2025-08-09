Connect with us

Latest News

BADGERS ENSURE IT’S WORTH WAIT

SEAFORD Town had to wait a record-breaking 114 years between FA Cup ties – but now they’ve got the taste for it after winning a match in the competition for the first time.
The Badgers, formed in 1888, last played in the world’s oldest national knockout cup in 1911, although the two World Wars meant they had missed 104 campaigns by the time they re-entered the competition last weekend, seeing them smash the previous record of 105 years held by Beverley Town.
After winning Southern Combination League Premier last season, they returned to the FA Cup fold with an ex...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News