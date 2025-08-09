Connect with us

Departing ace White pleads for Morecambe sale

Tom White has called on Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham to ‘do the right thing’ and complete a deal to sell the National League crisis club – as the popular midfielder joined Boreham Wood.

By Mark Carruthers

EXIT: Tom White on the ball for Morecambe

TOM WHITE has called on Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham to ‘do the right thing’ and complete a deal to sell the National League crisis club – as the popular midfielder joined Boreham Wood.
The Shrimps continue to teeter on the brink of extinction after a takeover bid by investment group the Panjab Warriors went without completion and the club remain under suspension from league fixtures for at least the next fortnight. yesterday’s visit to Boston United has been postponed and a home clash with Brackley Town and a trip to Scunt...

