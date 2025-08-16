Kone’s kept on a massive rise to the top

MOVE: Richard Kone

HOTSHOT striker Richard Kone has completed a momentous rise from Step 5 to the Championship after signing for Queens Park Rangers for a club record fee.

The 22-year-old scored an incredible 88 goals in 109 appearances for Athletic Newham in the Essex Senior League, earning him a move into League One with Wycombe Wanderers in January 2024.

And Kone continued his red hot form in the professional game, scoring 21 goals for the Chair-boys last season to be named both the division’s player and young player of the season.

In all, Kone scored 25 goals in 74 appearances at Wycombe, prompting QPR boss Julien Stephan to splash out a reported club record £2.25m for his services, rising to £5m with add-ons.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Kone told the club’s website. “I’ve always been really hungry to achieve being a professional footballer.

“I made my mind when the opportunity comes, I’ll be ready. I’ll be ready to take it.

“By God’s grace, it took the time that it took, four years, and when the time was right, I did take my chances and here I am.”

Just six years ago, Kone represented the Ivory Coast at the 2019 Homeless World Cup, prompting a move to England soon to fulfil his dream of making it as a professional footballer.

Kone’s journey started at Step 6 with Athletic Newham in the Eastern Counties League Division One South where his 20 strikes in 31 appearances helped his new side win promotion to the Essex Senior League.

In 2021-22, Kone scored 42 goals in 48 outings, alerting the attentions of a number of clubs, including Colchester United, where he trialled.

Another 40 goals followed the next season to earn his big move to Adams Park.