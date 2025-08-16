Cedwyn Scott checks in with South Shields

South Shields boss Ian Watson reckons he has completed “a huge signing” in hotshot striker Cedwyn Scott.

The 26-year-old played under the Mariners boss at Gateshead where his 24 goals in 2021-22 helped the Heed win promotion from National League North.

That earned the Newcastle United trainee a high-profile move to Notts County, where he and his former Gateshead strike partner Macauley Langstaff helped fire the Magpies into the Football League.

Scott wrote his name into County folklore with the winning penalty in their shoot-out in their play-off final win against Chesterfield.

GREAT SCOTT! Cedwyn Scott will lead the South Shields front line this season

PICTURE: Alamy

Incredible

A solid season in League Two followed before Scott joined Carlisle United for a second stint at Brunton Town, although he couldn’t prevent the Cumbrians from being relegated into the National League.

Now, the Hexham-born forward is looking to resurrect his career at the 1st Cloud Arena, working under Watson after joining the ambitious Mariners on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee before marking his debut with a goal in Saturday’s win at Leamington.

On securing the signature of the former Hebburn man, Watson beamed: “Cedwyn is an incredible player, and it’s testament to the football club that we are able to bring a player with such qualities to the club.

“Cedwyn is someone I’ve worked with before and I absolutely love the way he plays the game. He’s a huge signing for South Shields FC.”

READ MORE: Mark Carruthers: South Shields’ appointment of Ian Watson is great news for Mariners