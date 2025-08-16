Columnists
Simon Grayson: We’ve got a long road ahead!
The Hartlepool United manager assesses the long road his side will travel during his first season with the National League club.
FA Trophy Factfile: Debutant quarter in the mix
FA Trophy Factfile brings us the facts and figures as this season's competitions get underway.
FA Vase Factfile: Sixers all set to rise to the challenge
FA Vase Factfile brings us the facts and figures as this season's competition gets underway.
Mark Carruthers: Finally some light at the end of the tunnel for Morecambe FC, but the work starts now
Optimism and hope are the emotions that power the belief that courses through every football supporter at every level of the game ahead of the new season. The feeling ‘this could be our year’ and the belief that anything could happen over the next nine months, as the emotions are...
FA Cup Factfile: Host of clubs hoping to create own history
Sixty-one of the 272 clubs in this season’s FA Cup Preliminary Round will either equal or set their best Cup run with a victory including five debut clubs.