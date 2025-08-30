Connect with us

Claridge clinches a return to Terras territory

Manager-turned-pundit Steve Claridge is back in the Weymouth dugout – and straight behind the TV cameras.

By Jon Couch

RETURN: Steve Claridge

The 59-year-old former Portsmouth and Leicester City striker has been reinstalled as Terras boss – 21 years after departing the Bob Lucas Stadium.

And the former BBC pundit found himself back in front of the TV cameras for his first game back in charge as the Terras lost at Step 5 side in an first qualifying round tie yesterday.

Claridge’s return comes after a torrid week at the Dorset club which culminated in the resignation of Paul Maitland as chairman and the departure of Warren Feeney as manager.

A club statement read: “Following what has been a challenging period for everyone at the club, the board acted swiftly to ensure stability and continuity ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup tie.

“A former player and a familiar face to Weymouth supporters, Steve brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge.

“His appointment is aimed at providing leadership and direction as the club looks to strengthen its position in the league and build positively for the future.”

After turning out for the Terras for three years in the 1980s, Claridge took the manager’s reigns and led the club from relegation candidates to the brink of promotion to the Conference in 2003/04.

His sudden axe, following the resignation of chairman Ian Ridley, led to a seven-year in charge of , where he won two promotions before a brief spell at Step 6 side Fleetlands ended a year ago this week.

Feeney, 44, departed after a painful 3-0 derby defeat at Dorset rivals on Monday left the newly-relegated Terras with just one win from their opening five matches this season.

