Connect with us

FA Cup

‘Derby’ day is like no other, says boss Alex

Alex Salmon reckons the Enfield derby is like none other in Non-League football – and he’s urging the community, and groundhoppers everywhere, to embrace it.
FA Cup FA Trophy

By Jon Couch

ALEX Salmon reckons the Enfield derby is like none other in Non-League football – and he’s urging the community, and groundhoppers everywhere, to embrace it.
Salmon’s Step 4 Es host Enfield Town from two levels above in a crunch FA Cup second qualifying tie which will split the loyalties of a proud football community.
It’s a draw which has been met with a mixed reaction, mainly from disgruntled Towners supporters, who set up a breakaway club in 2001 to bring football back to the town after the club lost its Southbury Road home two years earlier.
The Enfield name is hugely syno...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in FA Cup

  • The First Qualifying Round is scheduled for Saturday 30 August, marking the entry of Step 3 clubs into the competition PICTURE: Alamy The First Qualifying Round is scheduled for Saturday 30 August, marking the entry of Step 3 clubs into the competition PICTURE: Alamy

    Which teams will compete in the Emirates FA Cup Second Qualifying Round?

    The road to Wembley rolled on this weekend as the Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round wrapped up – and the draw for the next stage has now been made.

  •

    Bates’ boys keeping the Bay shining so brightly

    The famous St Mary’s Lighthouse is not the only thing lighting up Whitley Bay these days.

  •

    MESSENGER SHOWS WAY IN ROBINS’ CUP CLASSIC

    EVESHAM UNITED 5 BROMSGROVE SP 2 By Alex Raeburn A TWO-MINUTE brace from Reegan Messenger helped Evesham United secure their place in the next round in a seven-goal thriller. The first goal of the game came in the 18th minute when a failed clearance from Luke Soft-ley fell to Evesham’s...

  •

    RODGERS INSPIRES HISTORIC VICTORY!

    By Dill Butcher TADLEY CALL 4 Rodgers 6 (pen), 37, Miller 87, Douglas 89 (og) WEYMOUTH 2 Bearwish 24, Hewlett 75 HIGH RISERS: Tadley celebrate taking the lead through Kieran Rodgers’ penalty JOY: Alex Miller celebrates putting Tadley Calleva in front for the third time PICTURE: Tom Phillips LITTLE Tadley...