FA Cup
‘Derby’ day is like no other, says boss Alex
Alex Salmon reckons the Enfield derby is like none other in Non-League football – and he’s urging the community, and groundhoppers everywhere, to embrace it.
Which teams will compete in the Emirates FA Cup Second Qualifying Round?
The road to Wembley rolled on this weekend as the Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round wrapped up – and the draw for the next stage has now been made.
Bates’ boys keeping the Bay shining so brightly
The famous St Mary’s Lighthouse is not the only thing lighting up Whitley Bay these days.
MESSENGER SHOWS WAY IN ROBINS’ CUP CLASSIC
EVESHAM UNITED 5 BROMSGROVE SP 2 By Alex Raeburn A TWO-MINUTE brace from Reegan Messenger helped Evesham United secure their place in the next round in a seven-goal thriller. The first goal of the game came in the 18th minute when a failed clearance from Luke Soft-ley fell to Evesham’s...
RODGERS INSPIRES HISTORIC VICTORY!
By Dill Butcher TADLEY CALL 4 Rodgers 6 (pen), 37, Miller 87, Douglas 89 (og) WEYMOUTH 2 Bearwish 24, Hewlett 75 HIGH RISERS: Tadley celebrate taking the lead through Kieran Rodgers’ penalty JOY: Alex Miller celebrates putting Tadley Calleva in front for the third time PICTURE: Tom Phillips LITTLE Tadley...