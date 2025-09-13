Connect with us

A decade of s-nashing it

Curzon Ashton are celebrating 10 years ‘punching above their weight’ in Step 2 in what continues to be a footballing fairytale.

By Tony Bugby

ON THE UP: Players and fans celebrate Curzon Ashton’s promotion from the NPL Premier in 2015 – they’ve been in Step 2 ever since
PICTURE: Media Image Ltd

The Nash have tread water in National League North since 2015 despite drawing in the lowest crowds – they average less than 500 – and with, invariably, the smallest playing budget.
Not only that, but they have now turned a relegation battle into a promotion charge with the club making the play-offs...

